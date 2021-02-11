PHOENIX (3 TV/CBS 5) - The man who police say kidnapped his baby boy from his mother in Peoria Tuesday is being charged with numerous felonies, including premeditated first-degree murder.

Eric Maes, 30, was caught by police in Phoenix Wednesday afternoon after a manhunt began Tuesday afternoon.

That's when, according to police, 30-year-old Brittany Walker-Martie of Phoenix was loading her 10-month-old son Abel Maes into a vehicle near 91st Avenue and Deer Valley Road. The baby's father, Maes of Sun City, showed up and stole the car with the boy still inside, police said.

Court paperwork indicates several people witnessed the event as they described a black mini-van going southbound on 93rd Avenue. They reported hearing a woman's voice saying, "Stop, stop, help, help!"

The documents say witness accounts described the van as it spun out and crashed into an electrical box and then continued west on Adam Avenue. They then say the van did a U-turn and came back west down the street.

WARNING: Graphic details

After the van sped by, they found Walker-Martie, "wrapped around a fire hydrant."

When investigators found the van, they discovered blood and handprints on the hood of the vehicle, court documents say.

After his arrest Maes told investigators that he and Walker-Martie had been fighting in the moving van when "she jumped out while they were going 30 to 40 mph." He then said he "turned the van around and while... standing on the sidewalk, he intentionally hit her with the van..."

He was booked into the Maricopa County Jail Wednesday on one count of manslaughter. Now Maes is facing additional charges including first-degree premeditated murder.