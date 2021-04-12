GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a man was found dead at a group home in Gilbert.
Early Monday morning, Gilbert police responded to an unknown trouble call at the facility, which is located in a neighborhood near Pecos and Higley roads. When officers arrived, they found 49-year-old Steven Howells dead inside the home. Police say he had obvious injuries.
The suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Christopher Lambeth. Police say Lambeth had a prior history of two homicides from 2005. According to police, Lambeth pleaded guilty by reason of insanity after he was accused of stabbing his grandparents to death 16 years ago. At the time, he was sentenced to life in a mental institution. But the state review board approved his transition out of hospitalization just this past August.
Lambeth was taken into custody and booked on one count of second-degree murder. Police are investigating to find out what led up to the incident.