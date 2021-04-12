GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The man accused of murdering another man at a group home in Gilbert killed his grandparents about 16 years ago but was released last year after being sentenced to life in a mental institution.
Court documents say 36-year-old Christopher Lambeth went into 49-year-old Steven Howells' room and punched, stomped and strangled him on Monday morning around 5:30. The home is located near Pecos and Higley roads.
Lambeth then took his clothes off and took a shower. Police found him in the bathroom, cleaning blood off him, investigators said, and commented about "bludgeoning" the victim. Detectives said Lambeth admitted to the crime and the attack was unprovoked. Lambeth was booked on one count of second-degree murder.
This isn't the first time Lambeth has gotten violent. In April 2005, Lambeth was arrested for stabbing to death his grandparents in Tucson, 76-year-old Carl Gremmler and 72-year-old Patricia Gremmler. Lambeth claimed he didn't know it was wrong and had a history of bipolar disorder. He pleaded guilty by reason of insanity and he was sentenced to life in a mental institution with the possibility of parole after 25 years in 2007. But the state review board unanimously approved his transition out of hospitalization into a group home just this past August. However, court documents say he had lived at the group home for four years.