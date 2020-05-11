GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – After a 12-day manhunt, police have finally arrested a suspect in a Glendale mobile home shooting late last month.
On the afternoon of April 26, Glendale police got a call that someone had been shot at a mobile home near 67th Avenue and Butler. Upon entering the mobile home, officers discovered that one man had been shot. They also found live ammunition, a broken window and blood at the scene.
As paramedics worked to revive the victim, he told them, "Junior shot him," according to the police report. The victim then lost consciousness. Detectives later learned that a man who went by the nickname Junior had been staying in the mobile home. The victim and three others live there as well. Junior was later identified as 27-year-old Uriel Medina-Santos.
Witnesses say they heard Medina-Santos "yelling in the kitchen and accusing people in the residence of stealing money from him," according to the police report. Police say the victim confronted Junior and said he had not stolen any money from him. That's when witnesses say they saw "Junior pulling a gun out of his waistband and shooting the victim in the abdomen," according to the police report.
Police say Medina-Santos left the house by climbing out a window, then got into an SUV and sped off, police say.
Police then began a lengthy search for Medina-Santos. It wasn't unit 12 days later that officers found him at a storage unit in Phoenix.
According to the police report, he was found with drug paraphernalia, 11.5 grams of meth and a bottle of Xanax. Police also say they found evidence in his phone of drug sales. The weapon used in the shooting was not found immediately, but after a search warrant was served, police did locate the weapon in the warehouse.
Medina-Santos admitted arguing with the victim, but claims the victim pulled a gun on him and then "shot himself," the police report states. Police say he then changed his story, and said "the victim was walking towards him aggressively and was scared so he shot him," says the police report.
The victim survived the shooting, but required multiple surgeries. He was last said to be in stable condition.
Medina-Santos has been charged with discharging a firearm in city limit, aggravated assault with serious physical injury, dangerous drug possession for sale, prohibited weapon and possession to sell, and narcotic drug possession use.
Medina-Santos has a criminal record that would not allow him to have possession of a weapon. He was on probation for possession of narcotics.