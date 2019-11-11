PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One suspect is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting Monday night in Phoenix.
[FIRST REPORT: Police shoot suspect near Phoenix Home Depot]
It happened around 7:30 p.m. at a parking lot of a Home Depot in the area of 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road.
A Phoenix Police spokesperson said officers originally went to the area for reports of an attempted robbery. When they got there, they found a man with a knife in the parking lot. Officers reportedly ordered him to put the knife down several times. Instead of cooperating, the man allegedly came toward officers with the knife. As a result, an officer fired shots at the man. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.
[WATCH: Phoenix Police give update on officer-involved shooting at Phoenix Home Depot parking lot]
Police confirmed that no officers were hurt during this incident. The officer who shot the man is getting support at this time.
"As you can imagine, this is a very tragic event. No officer ever wants to be in that situation," said the Phoenix Police spokesperson. "And so, our employee assistance unit is with that officer right now."
[OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTINGS MAP]
Police added that an interview will be conducted with the officer. The investigation is ongoing.
Arizona's Family will give more information once updates are available.
Refresh this page for the latest on this investigation.