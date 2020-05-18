PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting at a west Phoenix home last week, but the suspect says he didn’t do it, and he doesn’t know who did.

Jonathan Jesse Juarez, 27, is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 39-year-old William Anaya the evening of Wednesday, May 13. It happened at a house near 36th Avenue and Moreland Street, which is north of Roosevelt Street. Police said they learned that night that Anaya had been arguing with two men. Investigators believe those men to be Juarez and his brother, Andrew.

According to court documents, the Juarez brothers had known the victim for more than 20 years and had lived in the same neighborhood. Anaya’s brother reportedly told police that the four them – the Anaya brothers and the Juarez brothers – were friends. “There had never been any problems between them in the past, and there was nothing going on recently,” explains the probable cause for arrest statement.

Investigators say a witness heard the gunshot and saw Juarez leave the house “as he stuffed a handgun in his back pocket.” That witness said he asked Juarez why he shot Anaya. According to court documents, Juarez answered, “I’m sorry, I had to.”

Police said Anaya’s brother believed Juarez’s brother had stolen a gun from his car, which was parked outside the house where Anaya died. Police looked for the Juarez brothers but did not locate them until they got a tip from Anaya’s girlfriend Friday night. Officers took the Juarez brothers into custody at their sister’s home in the early the morning hours of Saturday, May 16.

According to police, Andrew Juarez said when he got to the home on Moreland Street, his brother was already there, and Anaya arrived a short time later. Andrew said he and Anaya got into an argument on the porch, according to court documents. Police believe Juarez was already inside.

Both Andrew and a witness reported hearing Anaya say, “Johnny if you’re going to shoot me, then shoot me.” A single gunshot followed. Police said Andrew admitted taking a gun from Anaya’s brother’s car. He said Juarez told him to. That gun has not been found, police say.

According to the probable cause statement, Juarez said he was doing meth with Andrew when he heard Anaya arguing with somebody. He reportedly said he didn’t know who it was or what they were saying. Police say Juarez told them he heard a shot and then saw Anaya bleeding on the ground. Police said they asked him about what the other witnesses, including his brother, described. “Jonathan said he wasn’t the shooter and didn’t know who shot [Anaya],” according to court documents. Police say he was consistent in his assertion and also said he “never touched the gun.”

A judge set a secured appearance bond of $1 million and scheduled a preliminary hearing for later this week. According to court documents, Juarez has been arrested in the past on drug charges, at least one probation violation, and assault.