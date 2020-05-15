MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating a carjacking and pursuit that ended in Mesa on Friday afternoon.
Tempe police said the carjacking originated in Tempe and ended in the area of Guadalupe and Dobson roads in Mesa.
According to Tempe police, the suspect entered the City of Mesa and a Mesa officer used a PIT maneuver to attempt to stop the suspect’s vehicle. The vehicle ended up crashing into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle. The driver in the vehicle was not injured.
The suspect was taken into custody. Details surrounding the carjacking are unknown at this time. The name of the suspect has not been released.