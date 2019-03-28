SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect is in custody after a barricade situation at a Scottsdale home early Thursday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the stabbing near 105th Street and Raintree Drive.

Police said a woman was stabbed but was able to leave the home on her own with her teenage son.

She was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said what her relationship is with the suspect.

The suspect eventually surrendered after communicating with officers.

Several police officers and a SWAT unit was seen near the home from our news helicopter.

No further details were released.

