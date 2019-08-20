MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect is in custody after a brief pursuit in Mesa on Tuesday.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said troopers followed the driver just before 2 p.m. on northbound State Route 24 near Ellsworth Road, near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport for a registration violation.
The suspect did not stop and eventually crashed the vehicle near the Loop 202 and Elliot Road and ran into the desert.
According to DPS, the suspect was taken into custody at 2:11 p.m. He told troopers he thought he had a warrant and that is why he ran. It doesn't appear the suspect actually had any warrant for his arrest.
The name of the suspect has not been released.