PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)—A suspect is in custody after reportedly shooting towards an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper on Friday morning.
The incident occurred just after midnight in the area of 27th Avenue just north of McDowell Road.
Phoenix Police Sergeant Maggie Cox, says a DPS trooper was doing a traffic stop when someone unrelated to the stop, shot at him from across the street.
Phoenix police and DPS arrived on scene and took the suspect into custody.
No other details have been released including the name of the suspect. Stay with Arizona’s Family for the latest on this incident.