Suspect in custody after police incident in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)—A suspect is in custody after a police incident occurred early Friday morning.
Arizona Department of Public Safety says the incident occurred just after midnight in the area of 27th Avenue just north of McDowell Road. They said their troopers are not hurt and one subject is in custody.
DPS says the investigation will be assumed by the Phoenix Police Department.
27th Avenue is closed from Palm Lane to Encanto Boulevard as the investigation continues.
No other details have been released. Stay with Arizona’s Family for the latest on this incident.