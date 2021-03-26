MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A suspect is in custody after an officer-involved shooting in Mesa on Thursday night.
According to Irene Mahoney with the Mesa Police Department, just after 8 p.m. Mesa bike officers made a traffic stop on a bicyclist near Alma School Road and Main Street for a civil traffic violation.
Mahoney said as officers approached, the suspect took off running and a foot pursuit ensued. The suspect turned toward the officers, presented what appeared to be a gun and pointed it at the officer, and that’s when the officer-involved shooting occurred.
The suspect ran into a nearby apartment complex and was taken into custody. Investigators recovered a flare gun wrapped in silver duct tape from the scene.
There were no injuries to any officers or the suspect.
Police have not released any further information.
