MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect is in custody of leading law enforcement on a pursuit in Mesa on Wednesday afternoon.
Arizona’s Family chopper was over the scene where video showed the Arizona Department of Public Safety and Apache Junction police on the eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain) at Stapley Drive with a suspect being detained on the ground. Traffic in the area is restricted, check traffic here.
Details surrounding the incident are unclear at this time. Arizona’s Family has reached out to Apache Junction police for more information. DPS referred all information to Apache Junction.
