TAYLOR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An active shooter situation has ended at the Walmart in Taylor, Arizona, which is located near Snowflake.
According to the Snowflake Taylor Police Department's Facebook, a suspect is in custody and there are no injuries.
Stewart Bishop, a spokesman for the police department, said the situation started around 5 a.m. Monday. The investigation is still active.
A witness told Arizona's Family that a gunman fired warning shots into the air.
Police advised people via Facebook to continue to avoid the area as this continues to be an ongoing investigation and said that they hoped to provide details later today.
No other information has been released.
Taylor is located in Navajo County.
