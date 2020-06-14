GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Glendale Sunday night, Phoenix police say. It happened in the area of 43rd Avenue and Union Hills Drive.
It all started when the man, said to be in his 50s, was in the Asiana Market threatening to kill people while armed with a knife. An employee was able to get the man out of the market and lock the doors preventing the suspect from getting back inside.
An officer eventually arrived and confronted the man outside the market. At that point, a police spokesperson said the man started chasing the officer around her vehicle with the knife, threatening to kill her. When the officer told the man to drop the knife, he refused. That's when the officer shot the man at least once. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The suspect's identity has not been released yet.
Phoenix police confirmed that the officer, who was the only responder at the scene at the time, wasn't hurt during the incident. She is recovering from the incident and getting help from the employee assistance program provided by the Phoenix Police Department.
The shooting investigation is in the early stages. This is the 26th officer-involved shooting of 2020 in Maricopa County. Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this incident.