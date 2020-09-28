PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An investigation is underway after a shooting involving officers that took place Monday evening in Peoria.
It happened around 8 p.m. in the area of 87th and Peoria avenues.
No officers were injured in the shooting. Peoria police say the suspect was injured, but is alert and conscious and has been taken to the hospital.
No further details were given. This is the 40th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County for 2020.
Stay with Arizona's Family for updates on this developing story.