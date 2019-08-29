PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for a suspect who is accused of shooting a man in Phoenix late Wednesday night.
Police say a man was shot near an apartment complex on 28th Street and Broadway Road.
The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Police say the suspect fled in a dark-colored vehicle. They do not have a description of the suspect at this time.
Police say the area is secure and the investigation is ongoing.
No further details were released.
