MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say a suspect is on the run after a shooting that left one man in serious condition overnight near University Drive and Sossaman Road.
It happened around midnight and when Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived on scene, they found a man with a gun shot wound and had him taken to the hospital. MCSO says he has life-threatening injuries.
The suspect left the scene before MCSO arrived and is currently outstanding.
The investigation is ongoing.
