PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect is down after an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix early Thursday morning, according to police.
The shooting happened near 7th Avenue and Buckeye Road around 4:30 a.m.
Details are limited at this time but police say a suspect is down.
They say no officers were injured.
[MAP: 2019 officer-involved shootings in Arizona]
This is the 20th officer-involved shooting in the Phoenix area, according to our records.
No further information was made available.
