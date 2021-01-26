Suspect detained, two people injured after reports of a shooting in Chandler
SOURCE: 3TV/CBS5

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A suspect has been detained after a shooting occurred in Chandler late Monday evening.

Police responded to area of Alma School Road and Chandler Boulevard just before 11 p.m..

Det. Zachary Waters with the Chandler Police Department said two people were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries and a suspect has been detained. The investigation is in the early stages and could not provide any additional details. Waters does confirm that no officers or troopers were injured. 

