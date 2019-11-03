PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect has died and four others were hurt in a shooting in Phoenix overnight.
The incident first happened at around 8 p.m. Saturday in the area of 28th Street and Roeser Road.
When officers arrived at the home, several people inside said they were fine and refused to open the door.
Police said they were then called back after 11 p.m., where they were told a man had a gun and wouldn't allow three family members inside the home to leave.
Phoenix Police added that the suspect reportedly pistol whipped and assaulted a 69-year-old woman and was also "threatening to shoot the family members."
That's when a standoff began. Officers then attempted to contact the people inside and that’s when they heard shots being fired.
As officers were concerned with the safety of the family members, they tactically approached the home and they were met with gunfire.
Officers retreated and attempted a different approach to the residence, but once again they were met once again by gunfire.
Special Assignment Unit also responded to the scene as negotiations with the suspect began and continued for several hours.
According to Phoenix police, after repeated requests to have the suspect release the victims, the suspect refused and was observed shooting his gun.
Officers then entered the home and gunfire was exchanged with the suspect once they went inside.
During this exchange, one officer and two women were shot.
A second officer was bit by a K-9. The third victim, a man, was found unharmed.
The suspect was then shot and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The injured officers and two female victims are expected to survive their injuries.
Phoenix police said their investigators will remain on the scene throughout the day as they gather evidence on the shooting.
