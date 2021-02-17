INDIAN WELLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Navajo police officer is in the hospital after an altercation and shooting in Indian Wells, Arizona.
According to Navajo police, officers responded to a possible murder that occurred in the area. While making contact with the suspect, an officer was hit on the head with a blunt object. A fight between the officer and the suspect occurred which resulted in the officer firing his weapon.
The suspect was transported to the Flagstaff Medical Center where he died. The officer that was hit in the head was transported to a medical facility where he is expected to make a full recovery.
The incident is under investigation by investigation by the Navajo Department of Criminal Investigation and the FBI. The identity of the officer and suspect have not been released. The current condition of the officer is unknown at this time.
Indian Wells is located about 50 miles northeast of Winslow.