PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect was shot and killed by deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office after police say he barricaded himself inside a Paradise Valley hotel room Saturday morning.
According to the Paradise Valley Police Department, officers were serving a search warrant at a room at the Scottsdale Plaza Resort at 8 a.m. Police say they took two suspects into custody without incident, but a third man who was armed refused to leave the room and barricaded himself inside.
PVPD requested assistance from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office SWAT team. The SWAT team responded and tried to negotiate with the man for several hours. Police say he refused multiple requests to leave the room. The SWAT team then made entry into the room where police say the suspect confronted the deputies and threatened them with a gun.
The MCSO SWAT team shot the suspect. PVPD says an MCSO medic attempted life-saving measures on the suspect but was unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other details have been released.
