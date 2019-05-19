PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a scuffle with multiple suspects led to gunfire near 16th and Roosevelt streets early Sunday morning.
According to Sgt. Vince Lewis, officers were in the area at about 3:15 a.m. when they saw a group of people in their late teens or early 20s drinking and walking through the streets.
Lewis said one of them was seen throwing a bottle at a car.
When officers approached the group, everyone scattered and the officers ran in different directions.
Lewis said one officer found one of the men, who was believed to be armed and the two fired shots at each other. The suspect then ran onto the off-ramp of the I-10 freeway and was hit by a car. That car did not stay at the scene.
That suspect was then pronounced dead, Lewis said.
Another suspect was found by two other officers, one with a K-9. The officers deployed both the K-9 and a Taser, and the suspect was arrested.
Lewis said two other people were also arrested at the scene.
No officers were injured.
Sixteenth Street is closed between McDowell Road and Roosevelt Street while police continue their investigation.
