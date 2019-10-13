BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)--The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead Sunday evening.
The incident, which was originally called out as a shooting first occurred near the intersection of Lower Buckeye and Watson roads just after 6 p.m.
According to MCSO, deputies located a man with gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Buckeye police say they encountered the suspect involved in the shooting near Lower Buckeye Road and Hammond Lane. That's when shots were exchanged between the officers and the suspect.
The suspect was killed following the incident.
No officers were hurt.
MCSO will be investigating both shootings.
This was the second officer-involved shooting that occurred in the Valley this past weekend. In Glendale, an illegal party in the city's industrial district led to an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning.
Buckeye police and MCSO deputies are working a scene in the area of Lower Buckeye and Watson. Shots have been fired. Unknown on any injuries. More info when available. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/2wk2KhSK4C— Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyeAZPD) October 14, 2019