MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after officers shot and killed a knife-wielding suspect in Mesa Wednesday morning.
The incident happened at an apartment complex at Dobson Road and Southern Avenue around 8:30 a.m.
According to Mesa police, no officers were injured. Police say that the suspect had a knife on him and didn't live at the complex but had a relative that did. Officers tried to use less than lethal force but were unsuccessful.
The suspect's identity has not yet been revealed and police are continuing to investigate the circumstances around the shooting.
This is the 18th officer-involved shooting of the year in the Phoenix area.
