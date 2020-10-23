CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - Casa Grande police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Friday morning.
The incident occurred just after midnight in the area of Pinal Avenue and Cottonwood Lane.
According to the police, the suspect was shot and died on scene.
No officers were injured.
