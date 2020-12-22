GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police are investigating after an officer shot and killed a burglary suspect who was wielding a metal bar Tuesday morning.
Glendale police spokeswoman, Tiffany Ngalula, said the officer responded to a home near 59th and Northern avenues after a burglary alarm went off. When the officer got on scene, he found a man in the backyard of the home.
The officer confronted the suspect in the street where the man had a large metal bar. Ngalula says the suspect "went at the officer" with the bar.
The officer then opened fire and hit the suspect. Additional officers responded to the scene and provided life-saving measures for the suspect but were unsuccessful. The suspect was declared dead on scene. The officer involved in the incident did not sustain any injuries.
Detectives and forensic teams will be on scene for several more hours. The officer involved will be placed on administrative leave per pending investigation, which is a standard practice.
This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with Arizona's Family as the story develops.