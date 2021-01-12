PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A suspect is in the hospital after a shooting involving police officers in west Phoenix on Tuesday, investigators said.
It happened after 3:30 p.m. on 35th Avenue just south of Van Buren Street. Police said a man was breaking car windows in the area. Officers said they used a stun gun on him but when that didn't stop the suspect, there was an officer-involved shooting.
The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No officers are hurt, and an investigation is underway.
This is the fourth officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County this year.