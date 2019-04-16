COTTONWOOD (3TV/CBS5) -- Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a man crashed a stolen car into a woman's home.
That woman was sitting on her couch when the car came slammed through the wall and plowed right into her living room.
The car struck the 65-year-old woman, leaving her with several broken ribs.
Deputies believe 26-year-old Wayne Area Jr. had stolen the car from his stepfather. As he was driving, deputies say Area missed a turn and ran into the house.
After the collision, Area backed out of the house. He then abandoned the car in the street.
Deputies found him after he collapsed.
Area was taken to the hospital. Doctors determined he had no significant injuries and cleared him so deputies could place him under arrest.
According to YCSO, there are indications Area was impaired.
The crash left the house with significant damage, destroying an entire wall. YCSO says the structure is not safe to occupy because the roof is unstable. Yavapai County Developmental Services will be assessing the damage.
The Red Cross will be providing services for the homeowners.
The victim’s husband was out of town but has since returned.
Booking charges against Area include assault-aggravated injury, vehicle theft, endangerment, vandalism and DUI.
