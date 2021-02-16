MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A suspect has been charged in connection to the stabbings of three people at a Mesa group home earlier this month.

Theodore Bush, 56, faces charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, child/vulnerable adult abuse and resisting arrest.

The incident happened at the Olive Press group home on Mesa Drive, south of Broadway Road. Bush was a resident of the home and was being treated for "drug use instability," according to court paperwork.

Police say on the evening of Feb. 9, Bush used a kitchen knife to stab three other men who lived at the home. Police say the attack came without provocation. The victims were taken to the hospital with stab wounds to their faces. Police say Bush also swung the knife at a woman outside the house, but she wasn't hurt.

After the attacks, police say Bush barricaded himself in the building for hours. Police officers and SWAT members surrounding the group home and nearby Mesa Drive was blocked off in both directions.

After two hours of negotiations, Bush came out of the building with a blanket wrapped around him. But police say he refused to show his hands or surrender. So officers deployed bean bags and a police K-9 before they were able to take him into custody.

Bush was put on a stretcher and taken to Mesa Banner Desert Hospital to be treated for injuries he sustained during his arrest. He was formally arrested in the hospital on Feb. 13.

Sara Gomez, the executive director of The Olive Press, said Bush has been a resident of the program for two years. According to the website, The Olive Press is a "safe house program to individuals who may be experiencing abuse through sexual and domestic violence, homelessness, and self-abuse." The facility houses up to 20 people at any given time.