PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera robbing a cell phone store in Phoenix. This happened back on March 23, at a store near 34th Avenue and Van Buren. Just before 1 p.m. on that day, the suspect entered the store and told the employee to move aside, while he grabbed money from the cash registers. Police believe someone interrupted the robbery and chased after the suspect. But the suspect ran out of the store, taking off in a white Ford Mustang.
Police later located the car, but the robber has not been found. He's described as a Hispanic male, 25-35 years old, 5'9" and 150 pounds. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans, and white tennis shoes. The incidentwas all captured on security cameras.
If you recognize the man in the video and photos, please call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.) You can remain anonymous and you might be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.