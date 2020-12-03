CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect is in custody after spraying an officer in the face with a substance in Chandler Thursday morning. The person is being interviewed and will be booked into jail on Thursday night.
According to Chandler police Sgt. Jason McClimans, an officer pulled over a vehicle for a traffic stop near Gilbert and Riggs roads. When the officer walked up to the car, one of the people inside the car sprayed a substance similar to pepper spray in the officer's face. The suspects then took off.
The officer was treated by Chandler fire crews on scene. Investigators said the officer is doing OK and wasn't seriously hurt.
Police didn't say how they found the suspect but they're not looking for anyone else. Their name hasn't been released.
The investigation is ongoing.