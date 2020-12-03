CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect is in custody after spraying an officer in the face with a substance in Chandler Thursday morning. The person was interviewed and booked into jail on Thursday night.
According Sgt. Jason McClimans of the Chandler Police Department, an officer pulled over a vehicle for a traffic stop near Gilbert and Riggs roads. When the officer walked up to the car, the suspect, Frank Zamora, sprayed a substance similar to pepper spray in the officer's face.
The officer was temporarily blinded, had trouble breathing, and felt a burning sensation on his face. He was treated by fire personnel and is recovering.
Police said Zamora fled from the scene with his passenger still inside. Investigators used license plate information to identify Zamora and his passenger. Police also learned the pair were involved in a theft from a grocery store that occurred right before the alleged assault.
Police located Zamora and his passenger near Central and Dobbins avenues a couple of hours.
Zamora was booked into jail for aggravated assault on an officer, three counts of shoplifting, and other charges. Police were also able to connect Zamora to previous shoplifting incidents in Chandler.