PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex early Monday morning left a man dead.
At around 1:30 a.m., police were called to the complex near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road after getting a call about a shooting. The caller, a 33-year-old man, told police he had shot another man after that man opened fire on him.
When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim, 46-year-old Ned Dean, dead in a car.
Witnesses told police that Dean and the other man had been involved in a verbal altercation just before the shooting. Police say the evidence indicates that both men fired weapons during the incident.
The caller remained at the scene and was interviewed by police, but was later released from custody. The case will be submitted for review by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.