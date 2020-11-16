PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was found dead in his car by police at an apartment complex around 1:40 a.m. early Monday morning.
The man was found in the parking lot at an apartment complex near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
Phoenix Police Sgt. Maggie Cox says they received a call about a shooting in the area. According to the caller, he stated was involved in a shooting.
When police arrived on scene, they found the victim deceased in a car and the caller was still on scene. The caller was taken into custody.
The investigation is ongoing. Police are working to see what led to the shooting.
Names of suspect and victim have not been released.