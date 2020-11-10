PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man behind several armed robberies and carjackings in multiple areas led police on a high-speed chase that ended with a crash in Glendale on Tuesday night.
Investigators say it all started when the man robbed a woman at gunpoint in the Great Wolf Lodge parking lot around 6:30 p.m. He then went to the Pima Inn Suites across the street and pistol-whipped a woman in the head and took her car, police said. The suspect then drove toward 91st and Glendale avenues where Scottsdale police asked for Glendale police's help in capturing the suspect. The suspect kept going toward the City of Goodyear, where he tried to carjack another victim at gunpoint in the Safeway parking lot at Litchfield and Indian School roads, police said. He failed so he ran off. Police said he later carjacked another vehicle and sped off. He then went inside a Shell Gas Station near Interstate 10 and Verrado Way in Buckeye with a gun, jumped on the counter and pointed the gun at the clerk. The suspect then left the store, jumped into a sedan and drove onto the I-10 eastbound. No one inside the store was hurt.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office got involved when deputies started chasing the driver on the I-10 near Sarival Avenue until the Department of Public Safety's helicopter followed the suspect. The suspect then got onto the northbound Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway. He sped for several miles before getting off at Bell Road, according to MCSO. Investigators said he lost control of his car and rear-ended another vehicle in the area of 75th Avenue and Bell Road. He got out of the sedan and ran before a Goodyear Police K-9 took him down, MCSO said. The driver in the other car was taken to the hospital but should be OK. The suspect was also taken to the hospital.
The suspect's identity hasn't been released but he faces a laundry list of charges. An investigation involving all the agencies is underway.