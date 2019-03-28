SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect is barricaded inside a Scottsdale home after stabbing a woman early Thursday morning, according to police.
Officers responded to the stabbing near 105th Street and Raintree Drive.
Police say a woman was stabbed but was able to leave the home on her own with her teenage son.
She was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not said what her relationship is with the suspect.
The suspect is still inside the home and he is communicating with officers.
Several police officers and a SWAT unit was seen near the home from our news helicopter.
The investigation remains ongoing and police have asked residents to avoid the area.
No further details were released.
Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for the latest on this developing story.
We are investigating a stabbing call at a residence in the area of 105th St and Raintree. The suspect is barricaded in his home. Please avoid the area.— ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) March 28, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.