PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in Phoenix early Monday morning.

Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting near 35th Avenue and Thomas Road around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found 16-year-old Michael Loving shot inside a car.

Phoenix Fire Department pronounced Loving dead on scene. 

Video from the scene shows numerous evidence markers in the middle of the street and by Loving's vehicle. 

Police arrested 23-year-old Gilberto Fabela on probable cause for his involvement in the homicide.

No further details were released. The investigation is ongoing. 

 

