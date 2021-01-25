PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in Phoenix early Monday morning.
Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting near 35th Avenue and Thomas Road around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found 16-year-old Michael Loving shot inside a car.
Phoenix Fire Department pronounced Loving dead on scene.
Video from the scene shows numerous evidence markers in the middle of the street and by Loving's vehicle.
Police arrested 23-year-old Gilberto Fabela on probable cause for his involvement in the homicide.
No further details were released. The investigation is ongoing.