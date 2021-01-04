GUADALUPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in a random attack that left a person dead in Guadalupe Saturday afternoon.
According to court documents, MCSO deputies were called at about 1:30 p.m. for a report of a man wearing a blue shirt and black shorts "stabbing" tires near Avenida del Yaqui and Calle Pitaya. Just a few minutes later, more callers reported that the same man stabbed a person and ran away.
Deputies responded and found the victim lying on the sidewalk with a neck wound. Paramedics were called, but the victim was pronounced dead on scene. A witness said the suspect's name was Isaiah and that he hung around in the area.
One of the deputies recognized the name from previous encounters with the suspect and located him. When they found the suspect, 22-year-old Isaiah Lapre, he was wearing a blue shirt and had blood on his right hand, documents state. Lapre was taken into custody for questioning.
Documents state that deputies were able to get surveillance video from a nearby business that showed the stabbing. The suspect in the video is seen watching the victim walk south on Avenida del Yaqui, then crossing the street to stab the victim with a knife. MCSO deputies say the person in the video matches Lapre's physical appearance.
Detectives said while questioning Lapre, he told them that he did not know the victim and that he walked up to start a confrontation then "put it in him." Lapre did not tell detectives the location of the knife used in the attack.
Lapre was arrested and booked on one count of first-degree murder and one count of tampering with evidence.
The victim's name has not been released.