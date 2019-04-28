A man was killed and a woman was hurt after a shooting at a Phoenix motel.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police arrested a suspect who shot and killed a man at a motel in downtown Phoenix Sunday night.

Police say 54-year-old Ernest Walker was identified as the shooting suspect who killed 60-year-old Boyd Lynn and injured a 52-year-old woman at a Motel K near 19th Avenue and Van Buren Street around 6 p.m. 

[VIDEO: Man killed, woman hurt after Phoenix motel shooting]

They say several shots were fired from the doorway after the Walker knocked on the door and the woman opened it.

Walker fled the scene but was later located and arrested.

Police say Lynn was rushed to a hospital where he later died. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Walker was booked into Maricopa County Jail and was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and weapons violation.

Police say they have not found a motive for the deadly shooting yet.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Locations

(9) comments

Shredder
Shredder

Drug deal gone bad. Murder suicide attempt. Gang related. Take your pick. In any event a good step toward taking out the trash.

Report Add Reply
TRUMP supporter
TRUMP supporter

You left out the pimp selling his goods. Maybe too overpriced for her age?

Report Add Reply
Shredder
Shredder

You're right... forgot that one.

Report Add Reply
ConradAz
ConradAz

the militarized Phoenix police had show again
how they fail to keep the Citizens safe

Report Add Reply
MyOwnMind
MyOwnMind

Department is run by a liberal and the city is run by liberals. This should be no surprise.

Report Add Reply
nuusmaan
nuusmaan

You're thinking of your cops in Moscow, aren't you Comrade Konrad?

Report Add Reply
ConradAz
ConradAz

more innocent people the police fail to protect

Report Add Reply
JustinP
JustinP

Seriously?

Report Add Reply
Phillup Witgas
Phillup Witgas

So we should post cops outside the hotel rooms ... ? Stupid comment. hate on the police but that is a dumb comment.

Report Add Reply

