PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting at a Fry's parking lot in Phoenix.
The shooting left one man dead Monday night round 7 pm. in near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road. Police say shots were apparently fired from a vehicle. The victim, an unidentified man, was declared dead at the scene.
Police say a witness reported seeing a man shoot into the victim's car and saw them leave the scene in a black truck. Officers say they did a traffic stop of the truck and detained four people inside the car.
After interviewing them, detectives arrested 33-year-old Rey Uriol Lara Lugo. Lugo told police he had an argument with the victim before the shooting. Lugo has been booked on charges of first degree murder, discharging a firearm in the city limits and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.
The investigation is still ongoing.