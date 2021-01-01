PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say an argument ended with a deadly shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex on New Year's Day. Officers were called out to the Missouri Crossing Apartments southeast of 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road at about 4 p.m. Friday. A wounded man they found there was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Sgt. Mercedes Fortune of the Phoenix Police Department said the suspect, a 45-year-old man, stayed at the scene and spoke with detectives. Investigators have not released any other information, including what sparked the argument. All police are saying right now is that "probable cause was developed to arrest the suspect for homicide."
Fortune said police would release the victim's name once his next of kin has been notified and that of the suspect once he has been booked.