Devon Alston mug shot

Devon Alston, 20, arrested in connection to a deadly drive-by shooting in Phoenix.

 (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a deadly drive-by shooting in Phoenix early Sunday morning. 

According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, police were called to the area of 16th Street and Palm Lane just after 2:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim, 20-year-old Victor Brooks, shot to death in the street. Fortune said witnesses told police that a vehicle had driven by and fired shots in the area, hitting Brooks as he tried to run away. The vehicle then took off.

Drive by shooting

Police say after conducting an extensive follow-up and developing probable cause, they arrested 20-year-old Devon Alston in connection to the shooting. Fortune said during the arrest they found several guns and drugs in Alston's possession. He was booked on one count of homicide.

 

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you