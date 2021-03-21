PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a deadly drive-by shooting in Phoenix early Sunday morning.
According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, police were called to the area of 16th Street and Palm Lane just after 2:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim, 20-year-old Victor Brooks, shot to death in the street. Fortune said witnesses told police that a vehicle had driven by and fired shots in the area, hitting Brooks as he tried to run away. The vehicle then took off.
Police say after conducting an extensive follow-up and developing probable cause, they arrested 20-year-old Devon Alston in connection to the shooting. Fortune said during the arrest they found several guns and drugs in Alston's possession. He was booked on one count of homicide.