MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting over drugs, according to Mesa police.
Detective Brandi George said officers responded to an apartment complex at 901 S. Country Club Drive for reports of shots fired just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening. When they arrived on the scene, officers found a man, later identified as 23-year-old Ronnie Teran, who had been shot to death.
Police records indicate that detectives found evidence at the scene that pointed them to a person of interest who was with the suspect. The person told police that the suspect, 31-year-old Jamar Johnson, believed he lost some drugs in the parking lot of the apartment complex and that he thought Teran had taken them. The person told police they were waiting for Johnson in a car when they heard three gunshots. Johnson then ran back to the car and told the person that he had shot the victim. The two then drove to a nearby hotel.
After detectives identified the suspect, police records state that they conducted surveillance on Johnson and attempted to pull him over in a traffic stop. Police records say Johnson sped down an alleyway to get away from the officers. They tried to block him in, but he swerved and crashed into one of the police vehicles. Police say he was going 50 miles per hour in the alley. Johnson was then arrested and one of the officers was treated for injuries from the crash.
Police documents state that Johnson admitted to shooting Teran, saying that the victim had stolen $2,500 from him. Johnson told police that he threw the murder weapon out of the vehicle while fleeing from police because he did not want to be caught with it.
Johnson was booked for second-degree murder, aggravated assault and failure to yield to law enforcement.