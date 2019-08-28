PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Gila River police have located the suspect wanted for a shooting in Phoenix and several crimes on the Gila River Reservation.
On Wednesday morning, Gila River Police Department received information that Brandon Talamantez was inside a home in Laveen, near 79th Avenue and Baseline Road.
At 11:40 a.m., Gila River police took Talamantez and his girlfriend Lindsay Walker into custody. Talamantez is wanted in connection to numerous dangerous crimes, including a shooting near 39th and Southern avenues.
Both suspects were turned over to the Federal Bureau of Investigations for federal charges.