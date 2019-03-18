TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)--A man has been arrested after a deadly crash and shooting in Tempe on Wednesday.
[PREVIOUS STORY: Man dead after pickup truck goes up in flames in Tempe]
According to court documents, 20-year-old Brendon Taveras wanted to turn himself in on Friday for the shooting and car crash that occurred earlier in the week.
The crash happened near 48th Street and Roeser Road.
When police arrived on scene, a truck was on fire. The driver of the truck was treated at the scene where crews discovered that he had a gunshot wound.
The victim was later transported to a hospital where he later died.
Several witnesses told officers they heard three to five gunshots just before the crash happened. Several off-duty officers also reported hearing gunshots at the time of the crash.
According to police, surveillance video captured the victim driving in the intersection. Around the same time, Taveras was seen arriving in the area, driving in a white sedan.
Surveillance videos revealed that the two men were traveling side-by-side until Taveras shot at the victim. The victim then collided with a traffic light at the intersection, police said.
Following the incident, surveillance cameras captured Taveras moving around the wreckage and fleeing from the scene.
After reviewing the surveillance cameras, Tempe police said the victim was not seen making any aggressive maneuvers towards Taveras.
During police questioning, Taveras said he wished to speak with a lawyer. He then went on to say that he acted in self-defense and that "it was a matter of life or death."
A search warrant was later conducted at Taveras' Phoenix home, where they found a rifle in a case next to his bed. Police added the rifle was loaded with ammunition and cartridges similar to the ones found in the crash scene.
Police said that Tavera's actions "appeared to show extreme indifference to human life as he engaged in conduct that created a grave risk of death."
Taveras was later booked and charged for second-degree murder.
The victim's name has not been released.
(1) comment
Second degree murder? And if it were self defense why did he run? Probably a drug dealer.
