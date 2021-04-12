GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a man was found dead at a group home in Gilbert.
Early Monday morning, Gilbert police responded to an unknown trouble call at the facility, which is located in a neighborhood near Pecos and Higley roads. When officers arrived, they found 49-year-old Steven Howells dead inside the home. Police say he had obvious injuries.
The suspect has been identified as 37-year-old Christopher Lambeth. He was taken into custody and booked on one count of second-degree murder. Police are investigating to find out what led up to the incident.