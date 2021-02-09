MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is facing several charges after police said he shot another driver with his two kids inside the car for driving too slow in Mesa on Tuesday evening, police said.
It happened near Gilbert Road and University Drive. Police said Timor Shah Gardezy was upset at the victim for his driving and the two stopped at the parking lot. The two men both got out of their cars, started arguing and fighting. The victim's kids, a 6 and 7-year-old, were still in the car. The two then separated. The victim went back to his car, closed the door and rolled up the windows. That's when police said Gardezy got his gun, went up to the victim's car, and opened fire, shooting through the window and door.
The victim was hit but his children were not hurt. He drove around Gardezy and sped off before stopping nearby for help. The man was taken to the hospital but should survive.
Police showed up and found Gardezy walking around in the complex. Officers said he told them the victim "came back at him" after the fight so he shot him. But detectives said witnesses told them Gardezy went up to the car and started firing.
Gardezy was arrested and booked into jail on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of endangerment. Bond was set at $150,000.