MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A suspect is in custody after an officer-involved shooting in Mesa on Thursday night.
According to Irene Mahoney with the Mesa Police Department, just after 8 p.m. Mesa bike officers stopped a bicyclist near Alma School Road and Main Street for a civil traffic violation.
Mahoney said as officers approached, the suspect took off running and officers gave chase. The suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Joseph Diamond, turned toward the officers and raised what appeared to be a gun. Police say Diamond pointed it at officers, who shot at Diamond.
Diamond wasn't hit and ran into a nearby apartment complex and was taken into custody. Investigators found a flare gun wrapped in silver duct tape near the arrest. According to court paperwork, when detectives were interviewing Diamond he admitted to running from police because "he thought he had an outstanding warrant."
Diamond was booked into jail and faces two counts for aggravated assault and simulating the use of a deadly weapon.